Panthers waive DT Bravvion Roy

The Panthers have moved on from one of their defensive linemen.

Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media, Carolina has waived defensive tackle Bravvion Roy.

A sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Roy appeared in 45 games with 15 starts for the Panthers over the last three seasons. In 2022, he played in 13 contests with four starts. He recorded an interception, three passes defensed, and 17 total tackles in his 299 snaps.

In all, Roy has one sack, three tackles for loss, eight QB hits, and 76 total tackles in his career.