Panthers waive DL Frank Herron, sign 2 more

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
According to Monday’s waiver wire, the Carolina Panthers have parted ways with Frank Herron. This comes nearly one month after the team signed the 26-year-old defensive tackle.

Herron broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in the spring of 2018. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder bounced around a number of practice squads before finally registering on-field action as a Detroit Lion over seven games from 2019 to 2020.

The waiver wire also noted the Panthers have signed two undrafted rookies of their own, bringing in Northwestern University linebacker Paddy Fisher and University of Alabama at Birmingham running back Spencer Brown.

Fisher, 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, was a four-year starter for the Wildcats. He recorded 401 total tackles, 2.0 sacks and four interceptions.

A four-year standout as well, Brown rushed for 4,011 yards and 41 touchdowns in his collegiate career. He is the only player to be named Conference USA Championship Game MVP twice (2018 and 2020).

