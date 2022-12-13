The Panthers have waived one of their 2021 draft picks from their 53-man roster.

Carolina waived defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon, the team announced on Tuesday.

Nixon, who has gone between the active roster and practice squad, appeared in seven games for the Panthers this season, playing 62 defensive snaps. He recorded six total tackles. He appeared in seven games last year, too, recording a half-sack and nine tackles.

The Panthers will take on the Steelers in Week 15.

Panthers waive Daviyon Nixon originally appeared on Pro Football Talk