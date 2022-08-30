Panthers waive DE Darryl Johnson

Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer once famously said that he’d be “in on every deal.” And while that’s a beautiful sentiment, it doesn’t mean that every deal is necessarily going to be a great one.

Take defensive end Darryl Johnson, for instance, who the team waived on Tuesday morning. Exactly one year ago, the Panthers acquired the 6-foot-6, 262-pounder from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round selection.

And now, he might be gone.

Johnson appeared in three games for Carolina in 2021. He recorded one tackle.

The Panthers had scooped up Johnson last summer, presumably, with the hopes of using him as a versatile piece on both defense and special teams. Fitterer and his staff viewed Johnson as a potential core special teamer and a defender who could come off the edge and provide the unit with some linebacker depth.

Being that he was waived, however, Johnson can return to the team’s practice squad if he’s not claimed.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire