Panthers waive Caleb Benenoch

The Panthers waived offensive tackle Caleb Benenoch on Tuesday, the team announced.

Carolina claimed Benenoch off waivers from New England on Oct. 2, but he did not see game action.

The Buccaneers made Benenoch a fifth-round draft choice in 2016.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He played 35 games with 22 starts for Tampa Bay between 2016 and the start of 2019.

The Panthers did not announce a corresponding move.

Earlier in the day, the team announced it placed cornerback Natrell Jamerson on injured reserve and promoted receiver DeAndrew White from the practice squad. The Panthers also signed receiver Braxton Miller to the practice squad.