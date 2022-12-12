Panthers vs. Seahawks highlights Week 14
Watch the highlights between the Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks from Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Watch the highlights between the Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks from Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Week 14 is nearly complete, and the NFL playoff picture beginning to gain more focus. The AFC is led by the Bills and Chiefs.
National reactions: Flips in the air catch attention from #Bills-#Jets:
Jerry Rice is not pleased with how Deebo Samuel was used on the play that injured the wide receivers ankle.
Mahomes did it again with another insane pass.
Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in his first career start and San Francisco's vaunted defense spoiled Tom Brady's Bay Area homecoming with a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Purdy outplaying the NFL's most accomplished quarterback ever was partially overshadowed by another key injury for the 49ers (9-4). A week after losing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken left foot that opened the door for Purdy to start, the Niners lost star receiver Deebo Samuel to an ankle injury that forced him to be taken off the field in tears on a cart.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were no match for the top-ranked San Francisco 49ers defense in a 35-7 Week 14 blowout loss on Sunday.
Brock Purdy had the entire stadium chanting his name before halftime.
When 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field today, it appeared to be a very serious injury. But early indications are that Samuel is going to be OK. A league source tells PFT that Samuel twisted his ankle but it does not look like a major injury. It’s not yet clear whether [more]
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
Wilson's head bounced off the turf during a scary scene in Denver.
Josh Allen hurdles a man, took a hit and spun 360 degrees in the air.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
Deebo Samuel's leg was rolled up on as he was tackled awkwardly on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.
Jared Goff threw TDs to three different receivers, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit's 34-23 win over Minnesota.
Robert Saleh vowed that Mike White will continue to start over Zach Wilson, even as White was en route to a hospital.
Report: 49ers believe Deebo Samuel avoided a major injury.
Three takeaways from the Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals game from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday.
Cowboys’ coach Mike McCarthy assessment of his team’s performance against the Texans revealing in a scary way.
Brock Purdy put on a show in the first half of Sunday's 49ers-Buccaneers game that eventually brought his father to tears.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.