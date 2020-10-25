Panthers vs. Saints: How to watch or stream Week 7 matchup

The Panthers have another date with a division rival as they visit the Saints in New Orleans.

Here is how you can watch or stream today’s game.

Regular season Week 7 matchup

Carolina Panthers (3-3) vs. New Orleans Saints (3-2)

When

Sunday, Oct. 25, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Watch: FOX

The game will be broadcast on FOX in the yellow areas on the map below. Kevin Kugler and Chris Spielman are on the call.

via 506sports

Stream

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

Odds

New Orleans is a heavy favorite this week. The oddsmakers at BetMGM have them favored by 6.5 points.

