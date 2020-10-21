Panthers vs. Saints: 2020 Week 7 game information, TV map

The Panthers visit the Saints this week in their third NFC South matchup of the season.

Here is all the info you need on how to watch.

Regular season Week 7 matchup

Carolina Panthers (3-3) vs. New Orleans Saints (3-2)

When

Sunday, Oct. 25, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Watch: FOX

The game will be broadcast on FOX in the yellow areas on the map below.

via 506sports

Broadcasters

Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman

Referee assignment

Craig Wrolstad

Listen

The team’s flagship station in Charlotte is WBT 1110 AM. To find more stations in the area, check here.

History

The Panthers have played the Saints 51 times in franchise history. New Orleans has won 26 of those matchups, including six of the last seven.

Odds

The Saints are coming off a bye week and playing at home with a crowd of 3,000 fans. As you might expect, the oddsmakers at BetMGM have them favored by 7.5-points.

