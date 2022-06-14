Panthers vs. Patriots preseason tilt to be aired on NFL Network

Anthony Rizzuti
2 min read
The NFL Network is rolling out a party of preseason play this summer and the Carolina Panthers are invited.

On Monday, the league announced a 22-game slate of exhibition action to be broadcast over its network. One of the Panthers’ three warm-up outings made the list—their Week 2 trip to Foxboro in taking on the New England Patriots.

Check out the entire programming schedule below:

Week 1

  • Aug. 11 (7 p.m. ET): New York Giants vs. New England Patriots

  • Aug. 12 (6 p.m. ET): Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions

  • Aug. 12 (8:30 p.m. ET): Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

  • Aug. 13 (1 p.m. ET): Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears

  • Aug. 13 (4 p.m. ET): Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills

  • Aug. 13 (7 p.m. ET): Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Aug. 13 (9 p.m. ET): Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos

  • Aug. 14 (4:25 p.m. ET): Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 2

  • Aug. 19 (7 p.m. ET): Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots

  • Aug. 19 (10 p.m. ET): Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams

  • Aug. 20 (1 p.m. ET): Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

  • Aug. 20 (4 p.m. ET): Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Aug. 20 (7 p.m. ET): Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans

  • Aug. 20 (10 p.m. ET): Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Aug. 21 (1 p.m. ET): Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns

  • Aug. 21 (7 p.m. ET): Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants

Week 3

  • Aug. 25 (8 p.m. ET): Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Aug. 26 (8 p.m. ET): Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys

  • Aug. 27 (3 p.m. ET): Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons

  • Aug. 27 (6 p.m. ET): Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Aug. 27 (9 p.m. ET): Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos

  • Aug. 28 (1 p.m. ET): New York Giants vs. New York Jets

