Panthers vs. Patriots preseason tilt to be aired on NFL Network
The NFL Network is rolling out a party of preseason play this summer and the Carolina Panthers are invited.
On Monday, the league announced a 22-game slate of exhibition action to be broadcast over its network. One of the Panthers’ three warm-up outings made the list—their Week 2 trip to Foxboro in taking on the New England Patriots.
Check out the entire programming schedule below:
Week 1
Aug. 11 (7 p.m. ET): New York Giants vs. New England Patriots
Aug. 12 (6 p.m. ET): Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions
Aug. 12 (8:30 p.m. ET): Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers
Aug. 13 (1 p.m. ET): Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears
Aug. 13 (4 p.m. ET): Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills
Aug. 13 (7 p.m. ET): Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug. 13 (9 p.m. ET): Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos
Aug. 14 (4:25 p.m. ET): Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 2
Aug. 19 (7 p.m. ET): Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots
Aug. 19 (10 p.m. ET): Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams
Aug. 20 (1 p.m. ET): Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills
Aug. 20 (4 p.m. ET): Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Aug. 20 (7 p.m. ET): Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans
Aug. 20 (10 p.m. ET): Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Aug. 21 (1 p.m. ET): Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns
Aug. 21 (7 p.m. ET): Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants
Week 3
Aug. 25 (8 p.m. ET): Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Aug. 26 (8 p.m. ET): Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys
Aug. 27 (3 p.m. ET): Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons
Aug. 27 (6 p.m. ET): Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Aug. 27 (9 p.m. ET): Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos
Aug. 28 (1 p.m. ET): New York Giants vs. New York Jets
