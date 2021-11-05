Panthers vs. Patriots 2021 Week 9: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The playing field may not be leveled considering what a few key injuries could do to the outlook of this one, but the even-record Carolina Panthers (4-4) will be taking on the even-record New England Patriots (4-4) this Sunday afternoon.

Here’s how to watch and what to watch for as one of these teams tries to come out of Week 9 with their fifth win of the campaign.

Week 9

When to watch

Sunday, Nov. 7, 1:00 p.m. ET

How to watch on TV

The game will be broadcast on the CBS network within the regional broadcast area.

How to stream

You can stream the game on FuboTV.

How to listen

WBT 1110 AM is the team’s local radio station.

History

Believe it or not, the Panthers have a one-game edge in the matchup. Carolina has beaten New England in four of their seven clashes, including the last two meetings from 2013 and 2017.

The Patriots, however, hold the most meaningful victory of the series—a 32-29 triumph in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

What to watch for

Carolina could very well be without starting quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Christian McCaffrey as they try to get back over .500. Ready to serve as the next men up are backup P.J. Walker and a backfield committee that includes rookie Chuba Hubbard, Ameer Abdullah and Royce Freeman.

The Panthers’ devotion to the run last week, an approach that saw them rush 47 times for a season-high 203 yards, helped push them past the Atlanta Falcons. They’ll likely keep to that strategy, regardless of who ultimately suits up.

On the other side will be rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who the Panthers passed up on this past spring in the 2021 draft. Will Jones make Carolina pay?

