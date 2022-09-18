Panthers vs. Giants highlights Week 2
Watch the Carolina Panthers vs. the New York Giants highlights from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.
Graham Gano came up big for the New York Giants in their Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Good thing the Seahawks won their Super Bowl last week, because the rest of this season might be ugly.
Matt Rhule had some words of encouragement (or self-assurance) after the Panthers' ninth straight loss.
Nick Chubb was his usual awesome self against the New York Jets. But his eagerness to score may have doomed his team to an improbable loss.
How Twitter reacted to the New York Giants' Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Skipper played a great game in emergency duty and Campbell honored him by letting Skipper take the postgame podium first
Matt Ryan looked old and Trevor Lawrence looked revitalized as the Jaguars throttled the Colts, 24-0.
"NFL Sunday Ticket" subscribers were left without football after Sunday's early kickoffs.
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
The 49ers lost Lance to an ankle injury late in the first quarter.
Trey Lance of the 49ers has been carted off the field in the first quarter with a right-ankle injury
WATCH: Tom Brady frustrated by the Saints, starts breaking equipment again
Trey Lance has been ruled out of the 49ers-Seahawks game with a right ankle injury and replaced by former starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
Tom Brady took his anger out on a tablet device during the Buccaneers' Week 2 matchup vs. the Saints.
The Jets scored twice, and recovered an onside kick, with under two minutes to play.
Very few, if any, high school athletes are under the microscope that Arch Manning is. On Friday night in New Orleans, the Texas commit blocked out all of the noise and delivered an epic performance under the lights. Down 32-14 at the half, Isidore Newman needed points in a hurry.
A couple of former quarterbacks are not happy with the Patriots' handling of Mac Jones.
Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselback didn't hold back when discussing the Patriots' offensive coaching staff Sunday on ESPN.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return.
The Jets looked dead and buried after Nick Chubb‘s third touchdown of the afternoon, but they had a few tricks up their sleeve for the Browns. Chubb’s score made it 30-17 Browns at the two-minute warning, but kicker Cade York missed the extra point and a coverage bust allowed Jets quarterback Joe Flacco to hit [more]