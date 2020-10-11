Panthers vs. Falcons: How to watch or stream Week 5 matchup

The Panthers are visiting the Falcons in Atlanta today, where they haven’t won a game since 2014. Carolina has lost five in a row to Atlanta and is a 2.5-point underdog according to the latest odds at BetMGM.
Regular season Week 5 matchup
Carolina Panthers (2-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-4)
When
Sunday, Oct. 11, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Watch: FOX
The game will be broadcast on FOX in the green areas on the map below. Chris Myers and Brock Huard are on the call.
via 506sports
Stream
