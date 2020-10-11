Panthers vs. Falcons: 3 keys to a potential third-straight win

The Carolina Panthers have a chance to push their winning streak to three games if they can beat the Atlanta Falcons on the road today. It won’t be easy. Carolina has been dominated in this rivalry over the last five years, even when they seem to have a better team on paper.

If the Panthers are finally going to get this monkey off their back and beat Atlanta, they’ll need to follow through on a few keys to the game. Here’s how they can get it done.

Offense: Attack the CBs, contain Grady Jarrett

This Falcons defense is one of the worst in the NFL this season. They’re most vulnerable at cornerback, which is where Joe Brady should be focusing his attack. Atlanta will likely start rookie A.J. Terrell and Isaiah Oliver, who can be exploited by even very average wide receivers. Brady and QB Teddy Bridgewater should go after him in coverage as much as possible.

The one guy Carolina needs to worry about is defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. He’s their best pass rusher and the only Atlanta defender who can really wreck your gameplan. If the offensive line struggles against Jarrett early in the game, they shouldn’t hesistate to start throwing double teams at him.

Defense: Make Russell Gage beat you

Offensively, this team has a powerful 1-2 punch at wide receiver with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, who has had his way against the Panthers defense the last couple of seasons. Bracketing both of them is impractical, but defensive coordinator Phil Snow’s strategy should be to neutralize those two as much as possible and force Atlanta’s No. 3 wide receiver Russell Gage to beat them. Jones and Ridley are both dealing with injuries, as well. Julio will be a game-time decision, but he plays hurt as much as anybody.

