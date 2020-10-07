Panthers vs. Falcons: 2020 Week 5 game information, TV map

The Panthers face an NFC South rival for the second time this season on Sunday when they visit the winless Falcons in Atlanta.
Here is all the info you need on how to watch and follow along.
Regular season Week 5 matchup
Carolina Panthers (2-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-4)
When
Sunday, Oct. 11, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Watch: FOX
The game will be broadcast on FOX in the green areas on the map below.
via 506sports
Broadcasters
Chris Myers, Brock Huard
Referee assignment
Brad Allen
Listen
The team’s flagship station in Charlotte is WBT 1110 AM. To find more stations in the area, check here.
History
This has been a mostly one-sided division rivalry the last few seasons. Atlanta has won 32 of 50 all time matchups between these teams, including five in a row and eight of the last nine. The Falcons ran the ball at will in their most recent meeting, a 20-point loss for the Panthers.
Odds
Despite Atlanta’s 0-4 start to the season, Carolina is the underdog again. The Falcons are favored by 2.5 points according to BetMGM.
Related
NFC South Week 4 review: The Falcons have finally hit bottom