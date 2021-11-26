Panthers vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 12: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

Do the Carolina Panthers have to win this Sunday in South Beach to keep their playoff hopes alive? Yeah, probably.

So, at the very least, we’re getting some high stakes football in Week 12.

Here’s how to watch this pressure-filled contest.

Week 12

When to watch

Sunday, Nov. 28, 1:00 p.m. ET

How to watch on TV

The game will be broadcast on the Fox network within the regional broadcast area.

How to stream

You can stream the game on FuboTV.

How to listen

WBT 1110 AM is the team’s local radio station.

History

The series started off horribly for Carolina, as Miami collected wins in each of their first four matchups dating back to 1998. That ’98 game, by the way, saw Dan Marino and Steve Beuerlein battle to a combined 300 passing yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions in a 13-9 Miami win. (Gross.)

A pair of more recent clashes, however, has seen the Panthers try to claw back. Carolina, behind the heroics of quarterback Cam Newton, have been triumphant in their previous two games against the Dolphins—one in 2013 and one in 2017.

What to watch for

After a seven-game losing skid from Weeks 2 to 8, Miami now comes in riding a three-game winning streak. That run has been, in part, propelled by an improved defense—one that’s allowed just 12.0 points per game over that span.

Newton and the Panthers offense, fresh off a relatively impressive performance of their own, will look to crack that unit. Last week’s homecoming saw No. 1 total 235 yards and three touchdowns in a clean and efficient outing.

With one more week of preparation and downloading the team’s install, how good will Cam and his troops look this time?

