Panthers vs. Cowboys 2021 Week 4: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

If there aren’t enough eyes on the 3-0 Carolina Panthers yet, even after a primetime victory last Thursday night, there certainly will be this Sunday.

Head coach Matt Rhule will lead his crew into one of football’s meccas of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to take on the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys. So here’s how to watch and what to watch for in an intriguing NFC matchup.

Week 4

When to watch

Sunday, Oct. 3, 1:00 p.m. ET

How to watch on TV

The game will be broadcast on the FOX network within the regional broadcast area. (By the way, former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will be on the call!)

How to stream

You can stream the game on FuboTV.

How to listen

WBT 1110 AM is the team’s local radio station.

History

The Panthers have five wins in 14 tries all-time against the Cowboys, with one of those victories coming in a 2003 NFC wild card game. Carolina has the edge recently, however, as they hold a modest two-game win streak over Dallas.

What to watch for

Two units that’ve seemingly done whatever the heck they’ve wanted to, maybe more than any others in the league thus far, is the Panthers defense and Cowboys offense. Something may have to give.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is coming in hot, leading the league with an absurd 77.5-percent completion rate alongside six touchdowns. Carolina’s pressure, which is also hot and will also have to stop Prescott, has the team atop the NFL in sacks (14) and quarterback hits (30).

We’ll also keep an eye on the other passer, Sam Darnold. Can he continue his steady start with, perhaps, a third straight 300-yard game?

Related

Panthers vs. Cowboys 2021 odds: Carolina set to 4.5-point dogs for Week 4

List