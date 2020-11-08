Panthers vs. Chiefs: How to watch or stream Week 9 matchup

The Panthers play the Chiefs today in what will likely be their most difficult game of the 2020 NFL season.

Here is all the info on how to watch or stream.

Regular season Week 9 matchup

Carolina Panthers (3-5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (7-1)

When

Sunday, Nov. 8, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Watch: FOX

The game will be broadcast on FOX in the red areas on the map below. Kevin Burkhardt and Daryl Johnston are on the call.

via 506sports

Stream

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

Odds

According to the latest odds at BetMGM, the Chiefs are currently favored by 10.5 points.