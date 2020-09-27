Panthers vs. Chargers: How to watch or stream Week 3 matchup

The Carolina Panthers are on the west coast today, visiting the Los Angeles Chargers at their brand-new, $5 billion stadium for a late afternoon matchup.
Here is a quick review of how and when to watch or stream today’s game.
Regular season Week 3 matchup
Carolina Panthers (0-2) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)
When
Sunday, Sept. 27, 4:05 pm ET
TV: CBS
The game will be broadcast on CBS in the yellow areas on the map below. Greg Gumbel and Rich Gannon are broadcasting.
Stream: fuboTV
fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone.
fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.
*Regional Restrictions Apply*
Odds
According to the oddsmakers at BetMGM, the Chargers are currently 6.5-point favorites.
