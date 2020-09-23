Panthers vs. Chargers: 2020 Week 3 game information, TV map

The Panthers are on the road again this week, visiting the Chargers at their brand-new stadium they’ll be sharing with the Rams. This will be the team’s only late-afternoon game of the 2020 season.

Here’s all the info you need on how to watch this weekend.

Regular season Week 3 matchup

Carolina Panthers (0-2) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)

When

Sunday, Sept. 27, 4:05 pm ET

Where

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Watch: CBS

The game will be broadcast on CBS in the yellow areas on the map below.

via 506sports

Broadcasters

Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon

Referee assignment

Tony Corrente

Listen

The team’s flagship station in Charlotte is WBT 1110 AM. To find more stations in the area, check here.

History

The Panthers have met the Chargers six times in franchise history and have gone 5-1. In their most recent matchup in 2016, tight end Greg Olsen led the way with four catches for 87 yards in a 28-16 victory.

Odds

According to the oddsmakers at BetMGM, the Chargers opened as seven-point favorites.

