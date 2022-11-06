Panthers vs. Bengals live stream, time, viewing info for Week 9

Reuters

Canada's plan to spend an extra C$6.1 billion ($4.5 billion) in the next five months may undermine the central bank's effort to curb inflation, despite Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's vow not to make the job of monetary policy harder, analysts said. Although the spending package unveiled by Freeland in a fiscal update on Thursday is relatively modest in scope and builds on existing federal stimulus measures and payouts to consumers promised by Canada's 10 provinces, it has raised concerns about stimulating an already-hot economy. Scrutiny intensified on Friday after the government reported a whopping jobs gain in October, raising the prospect that the Bank of Canada would have to pull the trigger on a sixth straight outsized interest rate hike at its meeting next month.