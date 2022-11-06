Panthers vs. Bengals highlights Week 9
Watch the highlights from the Week 9 matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Watch the highlights from the Week 9 matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Cincinnati Bengals.
CINCINNATI (AP) Joe Mixon rushed for 153 yards and scored five touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals built a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 42-21 rout of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Mixon, who came into the game with three TDs all year, scored four times in the first half alone, the first three on short rushes and the fourth on a 12-yard pass from Joe Burrow, who finished 22 for 28 for 206 yards before taking a seat in favor of backup Brandon Allen late in the third quarter. The Bengals (5-4) bounced back from a horrendous Monday night loss at AFC North rival Cleveland to jump on Carolina (2-7) early and dominate on defense.
The Detroit Lions stunned the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 thanks to heavy contributions from the young core
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
College football rankings by conference after Week 10. How good are the teams in each league?
Referees can't flag themselves for pass interference.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
LSU and Georgia are now on track to meet in the SEC title game after their big wins.
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns and the Jacksonville Jaguars finally won a close game, rallying from a 17-point deficit to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20 on Sunday. It was the second-biggest comeback in franchise history for the Jaguars (3-6), who climbed out of a 21-point hole to beat the New York Giants in 2014. The Raiders (2-6), who were shut out last week at New Orleans and spent the week regrouping in Bradenton, Florida, dominated early.
Kirk Herbstreit announces his top four college football teams and first two out of the College Football Playoff after Week 10. Herbstreit has Oregon and TCU ahead of Tennessee.
The Bears might have a quarterback.
On a weekend where three of the top six teams lost, there is going to be major changes to this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
How do you rank them after a wild weekend?
Justin Fields was electric Sunday at Soldier Field, but the Bears' defense had no answers for the Dolphins' high-powered offense.
The latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll is out and Ohio State remained in the same spot. There are a ton of changes elsewhere, however. Here's how it all shakes out.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s latest top 25 college football rankings.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
The Green Bay Packers offered their second- and a late-round draft pick for Chase Claypool.
Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's disappointing loss to LSU.