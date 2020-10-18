Panthers vs. Bears: How to watch to stream Week 6 matchup

The Panthers are favored to win a game for the first time this season as they host the Bears. According to the latest odds at BetMGM, Carolina is a one-point favorite at home against Chicago.
Here is all the info on how to watch or stream today’s game.
Regular season Week 6 matchup
Chicago Bears (4-1) vs. Carolina Panthers (3-2)
When
Sunday, Oct. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Watch: FOX
The game will be broadcast on FOX in the red areas on the map below. Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma are on the call.
via 506sports
Stream
