Panthers vs. Bears: How to watch to stream Week 6 matchup

The Panthers are favored to win a game for the first time this season as they host the Bears. According to the latest odds at BetMGM, Carolina is a one-point favorite at home against Chicago.

Here is all the info on how to watch or stream today’s game.

Regular season Week 6 matchup

Chicago Bears (4-1) vs. Carolina Panthers (3-2)

When

Sunday, Oct. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Watch: FOX

The game will be broadcast on FOX in the red areas on the map below. Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma are on the call.

Stream

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

