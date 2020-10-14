Panthers vs. Bears: 2020 Week 6 game information, TV map

The Panthers host the Bears on Sunday in an early matchup between two surprise NFC powerhouses.

Here is all the info on how to watch and follow along this week.

Regular season Week 6 matchup

Chicago Bears (4-1) vs. Carolina Panthers (3-2)

When

Sunday, Oct. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Watch: FOX

The game will be broadcast on FOX in the red areas on the map below.

via 506sports

Broadcasters

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Referee assignment

Adrian Hill

Listen

The team’s flagship station in Charlotte is WBT 1110 AM. To find more stations in the area, check here.

History

The Panthers have faced the Bears 10 times in franchise history, going 4-6 in those matchups. The most recent meeting was an ugly affair in 2017. Cam Newton was sacked five times and threw two interceptions in a 17-3 loss.

Odds

For the first time this season, Carolina is the favorite. According to BetMGM, the Panthers are 2.5-point favorites over the Bears.

