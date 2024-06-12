Panthers visit the Oilers with 2-0 series lead

Florida Panthers (52-24-6, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Oilers -134, Panthers +113; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Panthers lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Panthers won 4-1 in the last meeting. Evan Rodrigues led the Panthers with two goals.

Edmonton has gone 34-11-5 in home games and 49-27-6 overall. The Oilers have allowed 236 goals while scoring 292 for a +56 scoring differential.

Florida has a 32-12-5 record in road games and a 52-24-6 record overall. The Panthers have a 59-9-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 41 goals and 65 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 26 goals and 62 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Panthers: 7-1-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Troy Stecher: out (ankle).

Panthers: Aleksander Barkov: day to day (head).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.