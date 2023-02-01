Panthers victimizer, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady retires ‘for good’

If Tom Brady is indeed finished, the final one of his NFL-record 251 wins came against the Carolina Panthers.

On Wednesday morning, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Most Valuable Player called it quits (again). Brady, in a video posted to his social media, says he’s retiring “for good.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

The 45-year-old, of course, declared his retirement last offseason—only to renege on his decision and return for a 23rd season. That final 23rd season saw Brady record league-highs in completions (490) and attempts (733) while posting 4,694 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

It also saw him clinch the NFC South crown one more time, at the expense of the Panthers. Brady, in the Week 17 clincher against Carolina, amassed a season-high 432 yards and three touchdowns—with 207 of those yards and all three of those scores going to wide receiver Mike Evans—in a 30-24 victory for Tampa Bay.

Brady retires as the NFL’s all-time leader in, well, pretty much everything—ending an historic career that also included a Super Bowl XXXVIII win over the Panthers back in 2004.

