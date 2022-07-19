Add the Panthers to the list of teams that will be using a second helmet during the 2022 season.

The team unveiled a new black helmet on Tuesday. They plan to wear them along with an all-black uniform for their Thursday night home game against the Falcons in Week 10.

“Sometimes guys tap into an alter ego depending on what they’re wearing,” defensive end Brian Burns said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “Whenever a team wears all black, or black accessories, it just brings out that dog in them, the evil side. When I saw this, I was like, ‘This will be tough.’ Especially on defense, they call us the dark side anyway, so it brings it all together.”

The NFL tweaked its uniform rules this year to allow teams to wear a second helmet along with alternate, classic and Color Rush uniforms.

Panthers unveil black helmets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk