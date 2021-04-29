Panthers take two from Lakers

Apr. 29—ANDOVER — With almost every pitch, Bristol catcher Billie Miller's mit popped on Wednesday night. She was Jaylyn Mullenax's battery mate for a 10-inning doubleheader against Pymatuning Valley.

The duo helped carry the Panthers to a sweep of the Lakers. Bristol won the first game 17-3 and took the second 7-1 as the doubleheader was broken into two five-inning games.

Jaylan Mullanex pitched eight innings — Megan King pitched the final two innings of the opener.

And between the two games, she struck out 17 batters and didn't allow a walk. She only allowed five hits.

While the Lakers' offense was dealing with Mullanex early in the opener, the defense made critical errors.

PV (10-9, 4-5 Northeast Athletic Conference) had too many defensive lapses in the second inning of Game 1.

The Lakers committed three errors in the frame, sparking an eight-run outburst by the Panthers (11-6, 9-2 NAC). A majority of Bristol's runs that inning came with two outs.

"Routine plays and we're not making them," Lakers head coach Andrew Gray said. "That's been the story of our season so far."

Saige Payne took the loss in the opener.

She allowed nine earned runs on 15 hits and two walks.

Payne struck out four in the complete game.

Payne was the only batter to record a hit against Mullenax in Game 1.

She flared a bloop single to right field in the first inning.

But the Lakers were unable to muster a hit until Brooke Gray singled to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning.

In the next at-bat, Payne followed Gray's single with one of her own.

Baileigh Alderman hit a triple to right field to bring the pair home.

Alderman scored on an RBI single by Mya Skarlinsky.

Game 2 started better for the Lakers, who finally broke through against Mullenax in the top of the first. Payne hit a two-out triple off the right-field fence and Alderman followed with another triple to give PV a 1-0 lead.

But the lead was brief.

Miller scored on a throwing error to tie the game at 1 in the bottom of the first. Mullenax gave herself a 2-1 lead with an RBI groundout in the second inning.

A two-run single by Miller increased the Panthers' lead to 4-1.

An RBI groundout by Alexis Shafer and run-scoring singles by King and Brooklyn Mullenax closed the scoring for Bristol.

Only three of the Lakers final 14 batters reached base in Game 2.

Jaylyn Mullenax struck out four of the final six batters she faced to cap off the night.

Payne said the Bristol starter's velocity was something many on the young PV roster had seen before.

"Most of us don't play travel ball," Payne said. "So we're not used to the quick pitching and different pitches. She was putting in there for us to hit."

PV is slated to play at East Palestine at 5 p.m. Friday.