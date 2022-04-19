Panthers try out receiver Ryan Switzer

Free agent receiver Ryan Switzer is getting a look in Carolina.

The Panthers brought Switzer in for a tryout today.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2017, Switzer has also spent time with the Raiders, Steelers and Browns.

His most productive season came in 2018 in Pittsburgh, when he caught 37 passes for 253 yards and was also the Steelers’ primary punt and kickoff returner.

Switzer was on the Browns’ roster last season but spent the year on injured reserve.

