Panthers “trending” toward starting Cam Newton

Cam Newton played his first game for the Panthers since Week Two of the 2019 season against the Cardinals last Sunday and he looks set to make his first start of his second tour with Carolina this Sunday.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Wednesday that the team is preparing both Newton and P.J. Walker to play against the Washington Football Team, but that it is “trending” toward Newton getting the start. An official announcement will come later this week, but it’s hard to see why anything other than an injury would change the momentum away from Newton.

Newton was 3-of-4 for eight yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s win over the Cardinals. He also ran three times for 14 yards and a touchdown a few days after signing with the team.

Ron Rivera was the Panthers head coach when Newton last started a game for the team, but he’ll be coaching the other side in what’s shaping up to be his return to the Panthers’ starting lineup.

