Panthers training camp tracker: Observations and takeaways from Day 9

For the second time in as many mornings, the Carolina Panthers took the unofficial win at training camp.

Here’s the inside info on that performance, and on a handful of other happenings, from Sunday:

Damiere Byrd out with hamstring injury

A leading contender for punt return duties, Byrd was held out of Sunday’s session with a hamstring injury.

Panthers WR Damiere Byrd missed practice today with a hamstring injury, per league source. Severity TBD. Byrd has been having a strong camp in his return to Carolina. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 6, 2023

Bryce Young will play in preseason opener

Head coach Frank Reich confirmed that the Bryce Age will begin on Saturday, when the Panthers host the New York Jets for their preseason opener. But Reich wouldn’t disclose his plan for the rookie quarterback, one that will exercise some flexibility throughout exhibition play:

“There is flexibility in the plan. There has to be, right? That’s just bein’ smart about it. So, we have a general idea of how many plays we get through the whole preseason. But that can be adjusted by 10 or 20 percent depending on how things go.”

Deion Jones is adapting really quickly

Reich also spoke about one of his newest players, linebacker Deion Jones. He heaped praise on the eighth-year veteran, saying he’s fitting right in following another day dominated by the defense:

“He’s been here a short time—we’ve talked about this as a staff—man, he’s adapted really quickly. It looks like he belongs. You can tell his experience. Yeah, he looks good. Looks like he’s been here the whole camp.”

Austin Corbett is impressed by his fellow interior linemen

With Corbett still working his way back from an ACL tear, the Panthers are holding a competition for right guard duties—which the 27-year-old has been quite impressed by:

“Brady [Christensen], Justin [McCray], Nash [Jensen], Chandler [Zavala]—these guys just come in and there’s no hiccup whatsoever,” Corbett said. “They understand the playbook, they’ve worked so well together and I think they’re doing a great job of working with whoever the center is at that point next to ’em, whoever their tackle is. And every one that’s stepped up, it’s been awesome to watch.

“And they know they’re competing with one another, but they do it together,” Corbett added. “And I think that really helps grow great, healthy competition. They’re driving each other to be better and they understand the best five are gonna be out there at whatever point. Everyone wants to be that and they’re pushin’ each other to do that.”

Yetur Gross-Matos is hungrier than ever entering 2023

Gross-Matos knows 2023 is a make-or-break year for him, and he’s hearing the outside noise about the competition at outside linebacker:

“Fans say they need an edge rusher, and that I’m not good enough. I wanna prove to people that I am who I say I am. I know what I’m capable of.”

Notable observations

Miles Sanders back out in uniform. He took the team reps off yesterday but appears to be fine. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 6, 2023

A lot of vets not in pads today (could be for various reasons): TE Hayden Hurst, WR Adam Thielen, LB Shaq Thompson, Edge Jordan Thomas. #Panthers RB Miles Sanders, who tweaked an undisclosed injury yesterday during individual drills, is here in shoulder pads and a helmet. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 6, 2023

Panthers QB Bryce Young has a rough start in team drills. He was 0-2 with two sacks. One incompletion appeared to be a bad route. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 6, 2023

Bryce Young first 11v11

2 runs (Hubbard)

Sack – YGM

Run (Blackshear)

INC (Mingo targeted)

Sack

INC (nearly intercepted by Henderson

Would be sack

Inc – thrown behind Saunders) — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) August 6, 2023

Defense picking up where they left off from yesterday’s dominant practice. 11v11: 0-5 on passing attempts (0-2 Young, 0-3 Dalton).

One false start.

Two would-be sacks. — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) August 6, 2023

Viska just had Jaycee on skates in the open field. — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) August 6, 2023

CJ Henderson picks off Bryce Young in 7 on 7. Looked like receiver-quarterback miscommunication as the ball went straight to Henderson down the seam. Third pick of camp for CJ. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 6, 2023

CJ with the take away 😤 pic.twitter.com/Yz1fxi05aQ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 6, 2023

Matt Corral with a laser through traffic to Terrace Marshall in 7 on 7. Excellent zip and placement over the middle. #Panthers — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 6, 2023

#Panthers QB Bryce Young just perfectly synced a completion to Shi Smith on an out with a Notorious BIG”ughhh” from “Hypnotize.” — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 6, 2023

Panthers have first live tackling drill of camp. Lot of spirit. Defense wins this one. Derrick Brown was a force. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 6, 2023

Spirited end to practice with the first-team defense stoning the offense from the 11-yard line 3 plays in a row. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 6, 2023

Deion Jones has been making an impact in the ILB rotation. Nice pass rush reps today — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) August 6, 2023

