Panthers training camp tracker: Day No. 6

The Carolina Panthers were back at it on Tuesday in the friendly confines of Wofford College. Here are the top takeaways from the seventh day of 2022 training camp.

Panthers add another CB

The Panthers have had some adjusting to do at the cornerback position of late. Eight-year veteran Rashaan Melvin retired, Jaycee Horn was placed on and activated from the physically unable to perform list and Duke Dawson joined the group.

Now, with Keith Taylor Jr. sidelined for a few weeks due to a hamstring strain, they’ve signed another corner—Devin Jones. Jones, who was apart of the team’s rookie minicamp roster, is a Mooresville, N.C. native who spent four seasons at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Ben McAdoo's offense is still downloading

Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo doesn’t have the simplest plan to learn. (Just ask wideout DJ Moore.)

But head coach Matt Rhule said they’re about 75 percent of the way through installing McAdoo’s offense, which will eventually allow the team to ramp up their quarterback competition.

“We’re still sort of in that install phase,” Rhule said when asked if he plans on mixing up the reps. “So to me, like, when they’re coming in in the morning and getting like 70 plays from Ben, it’s just sometimes a little cleaner to do it the way we’re doing it. So tomorrow, we’ll mix both guys. The plan this week was we have three days in a row and we’ll give the guys a day—you could practice, we’ll walk through that day kinda like we’ve done in the past couple years. So tomorrow, we’ll mix the quarterbacks a little bit more.”

CJ Henderson is experiencing his growth

Henderson, who recently said he feels like he’s started his career over, has been an early standout in Spartanburg. On Tuesday, he told Joseph Person of The Athletic that he still has a lot of room to improve.

“Oh, most definitely,” he said about scratching the surface of his potential. “I feel like I’m still young. A lot of football to play. Still haven’t played corner for a while, so I’m still learning. Still growing—as a man, as a football player as well.”

Damien Wilson won't comment on legal situation

The 29-year-old defender was arrested in Frisco, Texas earlier this year after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. But Wilson, when asked of the ongoing situation, declined to comment.

“Ah man, you know I can’t say much about these legal issues, man,” said Wilson, who is facing a charge of assault with bodily injury of a family member.

Wilson is currently the favorite to start at middle linebacker, a spot the Panthers have struggled to fill since the retirement of Luke Kuechly.

Notable observations

Matt Corral is first on the field. (scheduled tweet) — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 2, 2022

Jaycee going through drills with the secondary. pic.twitter.com/T04f8h7vU3 — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) August 2, 2022

Nice throw, route, and catch

Mayfield ➡️ Anderson pic.twitter.com/wUhx0rvE0i — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) August 2, 2022

Observation from 9-on-7 run drill: Christian McCaffrey, good at football. Also, Bradley Bozeman getting more run as first center. Pat Elflein is more athletic, but Bozeman’s just a bigger and stronger dude. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 2, 2022

Red zone numbers:

Baker Mayfield 3-8, TD vs 1s

Sam Darnold 6-8, 2 TD, 1 INT vs 2s — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 2, 2022

Terrace Marshall with another nice grab deep down the middle of the field from Darnold. Moo has always flashed in practice because he’s so big and athletic. The flashes are becoming more regular occurrences. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 2, 2022

Baker completes a long pass downfield to Robbie Anderson, who made a terrific catch in traffic Big applause followed. — Anish Shroff (@AnishESPN) August 2, 2022

Baker

– quick to DJ✅

– quick (blocked)✅

– quick to CMC✅ Sam

– deep inclinomete❌

– escapes, completion✅

– good pass to Zylstra✅

Zylstra taken to the ground – scuffle ensues. Looks like Mike Horton went after DB. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) August 2, 2022

