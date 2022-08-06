Panthers training camp tracker: Day No. 9

The Carolina Panthers were up and at ’em on Saturday morning for their ninth practice of training camp. Here are the most notable notes from the early Spartanburg session.

Injuries continue to pile up

The Panthers are seeing more red, particularly in their secondary.

CJ Henderson, who rolled his ankle yesterday, hit the practice field with a non-contact designation—making him the latest cornerback to sustain an injury. On top of Rashaan Melvin retiring before the start of camp last week, the defense has been down the following corners at one point or another thus far: Jaycee Horn, Keith Taylor Jr. and Duke Dawson.

Wideout Terrace Marshall Jr., who wore red on Friday, and guard Deonte Brown also joined the non-contact group.

Then, in a more serious development, defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. was carted off into the locker room following a left knee injury. Head coach Matt Rhule did not have an immediate update following practice.

Ikem Ekwonu gets added reps at LT

Ekwonu, who keeps battling Brady Christensen at left tackle, saw a notable amount of action from the blindside. Rhule, who previously said his 2022 first-round pick has a “long way to go” in his development, stated that action was more about getting in reps:

“At the end of the day, we wanted him to get about 40 plays today. And we wanted Brady to get about 35 to 40 plays. Some other guys like [Taylor] Moton, we were like, ‘Hey, let’s get him 30.’ So we had different rep counts on everybody. Those young guys—Cade Mays, Ickey—they need all the reps they can get. We’re nowhere, anywhere near saying, ‘Hey, he’s the starter,’ right now. To me, that’s an ongoing process.”

Big decisions coming after Patriots matchup

On Aug. 19, the Panthers will travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots for their second preseason tilt. They’ll also lock up for joint practices in the days leading up to the exhibition matchup.

And that’s when, according to Rhule, some headway will be made into determining his starters.

“I don’t see us making any major decisions at any position, I’m not putting a timetable on the quarterback position. But at anything. Even like you guys asked me left tackle. ‘Til after we get from the Patriots week. I think the Patriots week is like, true litmus test for us of ‘Hey, where are we really?’ We’re going against another team, we’re practicing. I think that’ll really show us where guys are.”

Notable observations

Marshall still in a red jersey and add Deonte Brown to the list as well. pic.twitter.com/lfUE0ZmokJ — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) August 6, 2022

CJ Henderson is in a red jersey today. Looked like he may have tweaked an area in his lower leg midway through yesterday’s practice. Means the Panthers are down another CB in camp — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 6, 2022

Baker Mayfield up first in today’s scrimmage — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 6, 2022

Scrimmaging today. First first-team offense has Baker Mayfield at QB, O-line from L-R: Christensen, Jordan, Elflein, Corbett, Moton I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw some mixing and matching with personnel, various line combos and/or Darnold leading reps with the 1s later. — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 6, 2022

First red zone snap for second team: Sam Darnold nice TD ball to Gio Ricci — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 6, 2022

Wait for the catch 👀 pic.twitter.com/CAU3Bx9Sgx — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 6, 2022

Baker Mayfield intercepted by CB Myles Hartsfield on a 15 yd deep in intended for DJ Moore. Fret not, Baker Bros, it was all DJ’s fault. Hartsfield ripped the ball right outta Moore’s hands. — Ellis L. Williams (@BookofEllis) August 6, 2022

Tar Hayes, newcomer in the secondary, picks off Sam Darnold. Darnold was flushed from the pocket and should’ve thrown the ball away. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 6, 2022

Darnold with 2’s from 25 going out: Would’ve been a sack

Comeback to Higgins for 1st✅

Quick out to Zylstra✅

Complete to Thompson in flats✅

Incomplete (Nixon with pressure)

Complete to Shi for 1st✅ (good grab)

Complete to Ricci in flats✅

INT by Tae Hayes Drive over. — Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) August 6, 2022

Beautiful deep pass for TD by Baker Mayfield against second team defense. Rashard Higgins was wide open. #Panthers — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 6, 2022

📝: Baker ➡️ Higgins for the 50 yard TD. Offense celebrates. Rhule calls everyone to huddle. Appears he’s upset about Higgins celebrating after the score. Entire offense then runs sidelines. — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) August 6, 2022

CJ Saunders often takes reps with the 1s, lined up in the slot, and he’s been delivering time and time again this camp. — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 6, 2022

Seems Ickey Ekwonu getting a lot more reps at LT today with the first team. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 6, 2022

Ekwonu, Christensen, Bozeman left-center O-line combo has been getting quite a few first-team reps today — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 6, 2022

Rookie is 0-4 during series. One was a throw away. https://t.co/NXuMRVC4yp — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) August 6, 2022

