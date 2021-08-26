Panthers trading LB Denzel Perryman to Las Vegas Raiders

The Carolina Panthers are trading away a linebacker signed by the team earlier this offseason.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers are trading veteran Denzel Perryman to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Included in the deal is a swap of 2022 draft picks. The Panthers are sending a seventh-round pick to the Raiders as a part of the trade and getting back a sixth-round pick.

The Panthers signed Perryman to a two-year deal in March.

Perryman, who spent his first six seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, dealt with a hip injury during training camp. He was listed as the second-team inside linebacker behind Jermaine Carter, the expected starter.

List