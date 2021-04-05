Panthers trading draft picks for Jets QB Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers have made their move for a quarterback. According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, they’re dealing three draft picks to the New York Jets for Sam Darnold.

The package includes a sixth-round draft pick this year, plus extra second and fourth-round picks for the 2022 NFL draft.

Filed to ESPN: Jets trading QB Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick and second- and fourth-round picks in 2022, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2021

Darnold himself was a first-round pick by the Jets back in 2018. Since then he’s compiled a 13-25 record, throwing for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. He should project as the team’s starter this coming season despite Teddy Bridgewater still being on the roster.

As far as the salary cap picture goes, Darnold comes in with one year remaining on his rookie contract. His cap number this year is a reasonable $9,794,266, according to Over the Cap.

If the Panthers pick up his fifth-year option, Darnold would get $18.8 million fully guaranteed money for the 2022 season. They have until May 3 to make that call.

Update:

No need to wait on that one, apparently. According to Jonathan Jones at CBS Sports, Carolina is picking up Darnold’s option.

The Panthers will exercise QB Sam Darnold's fifth-year option, per source. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) April 5, 2021

