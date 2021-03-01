Panthers trade up for Zach Wilson in new 2021 mock draft by Pro Football Focus

The Carolina Panthers need a quarterback. Over the last several weeks, practically all of the top prospects at the position have been mocked to Carolina in some form or another. In separate recent mocks, Mel Kiper upset some fans by predicting a Mac Jones pick at No. 8, while Doug Farrar had the Panthers taking Trey Lance at that spot instead.

Pro Football Focus is the latest to chime in with another QB mock pick for Carolina. They have the Panthers trading up with the Jets to No. 2 overall and taking BYU’s Zach Wilson.

“If it weren’t for Trevor Lawrence’s generational splendor, Zach Wilson would be the alpha in this class. . . Wilson earned a 96.5 PFF grade from a clean pocket last season (best in the class) and managed to mitigate turnover-worthy plays to only 1.2% of his dropbacks despite a 10.9-yard average depth of target, which was the highest of the potential first-round signal-callers.”

Trading up to No. 2 would come at a cost, naturally. It also seems unlikely the Jets would pass on a quarterback at that spot. However, they may decide Sam Darnold deserves an opportunity to show what he can do outside of Adam Gase’s shadow. If that’s the case, they’d be right up there with the Dolphins as far as potential trade partners in the top five.

Wilson has all the traits you expect in a modern QB. Carolina would be taking a risk with any of them, but Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance are all worth it. Mac Jones on the other hand does not have the athletic traits or the improvisational ability to justify using a high draft pick on him.

