The Panthers and Chargers have agreed to a swap of Pro Bowl offensive linemen.

The Panthers will send five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner to the Chargers for two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Russell Okung, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports.

The trade won’t become official until the start of the league year.

Turner, 26, is younger, has more Pro Bowls and played seven more games than Okung did in 2019. But Okung plays left tackle.

Turner plays right guard.

Okung, 32, missed the first half of last season with a pulmonary embolism before a groin injury kept him out the final two games. He played only six games.

Turner, who signed a four-year, $45 million contract extension in 2017, has an $8.5 million salary for 2020 and a $12.9 million cap hit. Okung has a $13 million salary and a cap hit of more than $16 million for 2020.

Okung will reunite with former Chargers offensive line coach Pat Meyer in Carolina.

Panthers trade Trai Turner to Chargers for Russell Okung originally appeared on Pro Football Talk