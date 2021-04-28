Teddy Bridgewater is on the move.

The Panthers have traded Bridgewater to the Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

Carolina will also take on a portion of Bridgewater’s salary to facilitate the deal.

In Denver, Bridgewater will likely compete with Drew Lock for the starting job. It’s still possible that the Broncos will draft a quarterback on Thursday night, but this trade makes that less likely.

Last season Bridgewater started 15 games in Carolina, completing 69.1 percent of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Panthers trade Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos originally appeared on Pro Football Talk