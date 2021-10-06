Panthers trade for Stephon Gilmore, former Packers TE Jace Sternberger signs in Washington

Despite a morning of buzz, the Green Bay Packers won’t be acquiring All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The Carolina Panthers completed a trade for Gilmore on Wednesday, returning the South Carolina native to the area in a move that cost the team only a sixth-round pick in 2023.

Cap space was apparently an issue for the Packers, who have around $7 million to use in 2021.

Gilmore, now 31, was a first-team All-Pro in both 2018 and 2019 and the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. He could have provided the Packers with a veteran cornerback to help during any games missed by All-Pro Jaire Alexander, who is dealing with a new shoulder injury.

Instead, Gilmore will go to the 3-1 Panthers and play with C.J. Henderson and Donte Jackson in the secondary.

In other transaction news, the Washington Football Team signed former Packers tight end Jace Sternberger off the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks. The Packers cut Sternberger, a 2019 third-round pick, last month.

