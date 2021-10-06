The Patriots have parted ways with cornerback Stephon Gilmore, but they haven’t released him.

The Panthers announced that they have acquired Gilmore in a trade on Wednesday. They will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to New England for the veteran corner.

Reports early on Wednesday indicated the Patriots would be releasing Gilmore, but a trade remained possible until that move was officially announced. There were reports of talks with teams about such a deal and that the leak of the plan to release him was an effort to see if any other teams made an offer.

A statement from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called it a mutual parting of the ways, so one would imagine Gilmore is set to report to Carolina. He expressed a desire for a new deal in New England and is coming off a torn quad that had him on the PUP list with the Patriots, but will have a chance to get back on the field with the Panthers after his six-week stay on that list is up.

It’s the second trade for a corner in as many weeks for Carolina. They also dealt for CJ Henderson in the wake of Jaycee Horn‘s foot injury.

Panthers trade for Stephon Gilmore originally appeared on Pro Football Talk