Panthers trade up, select South Carolina WR Xaiver Legette with 32nd pick of 2024 draft

The Carolina-Buffalo pipeline goes both ways—and apparently, it can also include draft picks.

President of football operations and general manager Dan Morgan called up his buddies over in Orchard Park to pull off a swap to end Day 1 of the 2024 NFL draft. Carolina acquired the 32nd overall pick and the 200th overall pick in exchange for the 33rd and 141st picks.

And with that, they kept their “promise,” selecting University of South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette.

Legette, in an interview with our own John Crumpler, stated that the team told him he’d be their choice if he was available with their original 33rd overall selection.

“I’ve met with the Panthers about four or five times,” he said. “The relationship, it just keeps continuing to grow. They’re really hoping I can make it the second round. They keep on telling me if I’m sitting at 33, they’re gonna take me.”

Well, he was right—even if it was one spot earlier.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire