Panthers trade Robbie Anderson + Godfather’s Pizza returns to Charlotte

The Carolina Panthers traded wideout Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. The trade was latest move to rid the Panthers of the Matt Rhule era.

The Panthers have made their first major move in the post-Matt Rhule era.

The team announced this afternoon that wide receiver Robbie Anderson has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Carolina will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick from Arizona.

In what ended up being his last game as a Panther, Anderson was removed from the team’s sideline ahead of the fourth quarter of yesterday’s 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to send Anderson to the locker room following a couple of sideline spats with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey.

During his two-plus years in Carolina, Anderson caught 161 passes for 1,821 yards and nine touchdowns.

A line outside of Godfather’s Pizza on Monday, Oct. 17.

An iconic pizza chain makes its Charlotte return today.

Godfather’s Pizza opened a location for delivery and carryout on Prosperity Church Road in Charlotte. A line had already formed outside of the new location by 11 a.m. earlier today full of people waiting to get a taste of the nostalgic pie.

Founded in 1973 in Omaha, Nebraska, Godfather’s had more than 900 locations, according to the New York Times. Hundreds of locations closed in the 1990s after the chain was sold to a private group.

Locations of Godfather’s Pizza were sprinkled throughout the Charlotte area during the pizzeria’s heyday

Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight brings the ball up court during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

A Charlotte Hornets player was arrested over the weekend.

James Bouknight was charged with driving while impaired early yesterday morning, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrest records.

“We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the Hornets said in a statement today. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Bouknight was already expected to appear in court in North Carolina later this month for a previous violation. Bouknight has several pending charges in Cabarrus County from November, including speeding and reckless driving. He was cited for driving 107 mph in a 65 mph zone, public records show.

Much of North Carolina is under a freeze watch or warning for the first part of the week as a cold front moves in.

Fall means cooler weather to enjoy, but it also brings frost.

Much of North Carolina is under a freeze watch or warning for the first part of the week as a cold front moves in. Temperatures in Charlotte are forecast to dip into the 40s and 30s overnight this week, with the National Weather Service predicting “areas of frost.”

Frost can be damaging to backyard flower and vegetable gardens this time of year. Make sure to take the proper steps to keep your plants, flowers or whatever else you may be growing safe from the cold!

