Panthers trade RB Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers
Carolina Panthers trade RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for 2023 second, third, and fourth-round picks and 2024 fifth round pick.
The 49ers have made a trade with the Carolina Panthers for superstar running back Christian McCaffrey.
The 49ers traded a ton of draft picks for Christian McCaffrey, giving the Panthers enough ammo to pursue former Saints coach Sean Payton:
The 49ers made a big move in their backfield on Thursday night.
The Christian McCaffrey trade is a massive risk for the 49ers, and a major haul for the Panthers.
The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a haul of draft picks. The Panthers on Thursday night announced the deal that sends McCaffrey back to the Bay Area where he starred in college at Stanford. The Panthers will receive picks in the second, third and fourth rounds of the 2023 draft, as well as a fifth-rounder in 2024, according to a person familiar with the terms.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to discuss infighting between NFL owners, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Christian McCaffrey & the lack of scoring offense in 2022.
The Carolina Panthers are trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey likely to suit up for the #49ers vs. the Chiefs.
Another Panthers players has escaped the sinking ship. This one didn’t have to get kicked off the sideline first. Per multiple reports, Carolina has traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, in exchange for draft picks. It’s a homecoming of sorts for McCaffrey, who played college football at Stanford. The move gives the 49ers [more]