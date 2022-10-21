Panthers trade RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers
As reported by both NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN senior NFL writer Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers have traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.
Sources: The #Panthers are trading star RB Christian McCaffrey to the #49ers, as SF adds a major offensive weapon. pic.twitter.com/3hFKssU7cB
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2022
Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks, sources tell ESPN.
McCaffrey returns to the Bay Area, where he attended Stanford. pic.twitter.com/R474r3eSkv
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2022
We will provide more details of the deal as they become available.