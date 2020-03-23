Panthers trade QB Kyle Allen to Redskins, where he'll reunite with former coach Ron Rivera

The Carolina Panthers reportedly traded quarterback Kyle Allen to the Washington Redskins on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Traded! The #Panthers sending QB Kyle Allen to the #Redskins, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2020

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are getting a fifth-round pick in exchange for Allen.

Despite the Panthers re-signing Allen to a one-year, $585,000 contract on March 10, there was no room for him after making upgrades. They reportedly signed Teddy Bridgewater last week to replace Cam Newton at quarterback, and on Monday they signed breakout XFL star P.J. Walker to back up Bridgewater.

Allen, 24, started in Newton’s place beginning in Week 3 last season when Newton went down with a Lisfranc injury in his foot. Newton’s injury wasn’t expected to take long to rehab, but he ended up missing the rest of the season and had surgery in December. Allen started every remaining game but one, and he began with a bang. The Panthers won five of their first six games with Allen at quarterback, including four in a row.

Kyle Allen will reunite with coach Ron Rivera after the Panthers reportedly traded him to the Redskins on Monday. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

That was pretty much the only success the Panthers would have in 2019. They lost eight straight games, beginning in Week 10. Allen was far from exceptional, and all that losing got him benched in Week 15 in favor of Will Grier. That experiment didn’t go any better, and Allen started the final two games of the season. Allen ended the season completing 62 percent of 489 attempts for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns, 16 interceptions and 46 sacks.

Allen will be reuniting with Ron Rivera, the former Panthers coach who is now the head coach of the Redskins. He’ll be backing up Dwayne Haskins, but knowing how the Redskins have treated Haskins in the past, it’s entirely possible we’ll see Allen taking some snaps this season.

