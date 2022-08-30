Panthers trade OL Dennis Daley to Titans, swap draft picks
The #Titans acquired OL Dennis Daley and a 2024 7th-round pick from the #Panthers in exchange for a 2024 5th-round pick.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022
The Carolina Panthers have traded offensive lineman Dennis Daley to the Tennessee Titans, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
A pair of Day 3 draft picks are also changing hands in the deal, with the Titans getting a seventh-round pick in 2024, while the Panthers receive a fifth-round selection in that same draft.
A sixth-round pick out of South Carolina in the 2019 NFL draft, Daley heads to Tennessee after three seasons with the Panthers, where he appeared in 34 games with 21 starts.
