Panthers trade OL Dennis Daley to Titans, swap draft picks

The #Titans acquired OL Dennis Daley and a 2024 7th-round pick from the #Panthers in exchange for a 2024 5th-round pick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

The Carolina Panthers have traded offensive lineman Dennis Daley to the Tennessee Titans, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

A pair of Day 3 draft picks are also changing hands in the deal, with the Titans getting a seventh-round pick in 2024, while the Panthers receive a fifth-round selection in that same draft.

A sixth-round pick out of South Carolina in the 2019 NFL draft, Daley heads to Tennessee after three seasons with the Panthers, where he appeared in 34 games with 21 starts.

