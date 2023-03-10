Panthers trade for No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft in blockbuster deal with Bears, per reports

The Carolina Panthers are now set to be on the clock for the 2023 NFL draft.

The Panthers traded for the No. 1 pick in the draft in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Bears on Friday, according to ESPN and NFL Network.

The Bears will receive Carolina’s first- and second-round picks (Nos. 9 and 61) in the 2023 draft, along with a first-round pick in 2024, a second-rounder in 2025, and wide receiver DJ Moore, according to ESPN.

The Panthers, who last drafted Cam Newton with the No. 1 pick in 2011 and reached the Super Bowl in 2015, will now hope to land its next quarterback of the future.

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are considered the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here is what we know and what it means:

Who is most affected by Carolina picking No. 1?

The Panthers leapfrogged many other quarterback-needy teams in the Top 10 of the draft with their trade.

Among them:

– The Houston Texans, who are likely to move on from Davis Mills and pick the next available quarterback at No. 2.

– The Indianapolis Colts, who have also had a quarterback carousel with Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger starting since Andrew Luck retired. They pick at No. 4.

– The Seattle Seahawks pick at No. 5 and despite signing Geno Smith to a new deal last week, could explore a younger, long-term option.

– The Detroit Lions, who have veteran Jared Goff but could also explore a younger, long-term option at No. 6

– The Las Vegas Raiders, who released longtime starter Derek Carr last month. They pick at No. 7.

– The Atlanta Falcons, who skipped over Justin Fields for tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 pick in 2021, but drafted Desmond Ridder in the third-round last year. They pick at No. 8.

What does this trade mean for Carolina?

The Panthers hope Young, Stroud or Richardson can become their new franchise starter.

Under new coach Frank Reich and third-year general manager Scott Fitterer, the Panthers hope to end the revolving door at quarterback the franchise has experienced in recent seasons.

The Carolina Panthers hired a new coach in Frank Reich and now have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

After releasing Newton during the 2020 offseason, the Panthers have started:

– Teddy Bridgewater and P.J. Walker in 2021.

– Former No. 3 pick Sam Darnold, re-signed Newton, and Walker.

– Darnold, former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield and Walker.

The quarterback turnover led to the firing of former coach Matt Rhule, who was hired in 2020, but could not stabilize the position or the franchise.

Also important, the Panthers did not have to trade away their first-round pick in 2025 in the deal.

What does this mean for Chicago?

The Bears had the golden ticket with the top pick, earning it after the Texans won their final game of the season.

Now, Chicago will use their new draft capital to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who will be entering his third season in the NFL.

Outside of the swap of first-round picks in 2023, the Bears will get No. 61 in the second round, a first-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025.

Moore – who had three seasons with at least 1,100 yards receiving from 2019-21, and a career-high seven touchdowns last season – could also be Chicago’s new No. 1 receiver.

The Bears also have one second-round pick, one third-round pick, and two picks in the fourth, fifth and seventh rounds of the draft this year.

The NFL draft begins on April 27 in Kansas City.

