Panthers trade up to No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft

Compensation update, per sources: Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Carolina for: 🏈pick No. 9

🏈pick No. 61

🏈a first-round pick in 2024

🏈a second-round pick in 2025

🏈WR DJ Moore pic.twitter.com/hHrHn1UIR2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are likely to see a new another new quarterback in the NFC South next year.

On the heels of quarterback Derek Carr signing with the Saints, another division rival could be looking to address the quarterback position. The Carolina Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Friday, and while not confirmed, it’s very likely the team will look to take a quarterback with the trade to move up eight spots.

It wasn’t without cost for Carolina, however. The Panthers gave up quite a haul to move up so many spots — the Bears will get the Panthers’ original ninth-overall pick, the 61st pick in the draft, Carolina’s first-round pick in 2024 and its second-round pick in 2025. The last element of the trade, however, is perhaps the most intriguing, as the Bears were also able to get wide receiver D.J. Moore from the Panthers.

Tampa Bay is likely pleased about Moore’s departure from the division. Moore has averaged 13.2 yards per reception against the Bucs in his career and he’s caught for 766 yards and three touchdowns in the 10 games he’s played against them. That being said, the prospect of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud or Anthony Richardson in the NFC South is far less pleasing, so the division will wait and see what Frank Reich’s squad looks to do with the top pick in the draft.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire