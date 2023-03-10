Panthers trade up to first overall pick, Bears get two firsts, two seconds, D.J. Moore

The first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft has been traded.

In a blockbuster trade that came down Friday afternoon, the Panthers moved up with the Bears and acquired the first overall pick in the draft.

The Bears are getting the No. 9 overall pick and No. 61 overall pick in this year’s draft from Carolina, as well as wide receiver D.J. Moore, the Panthers’ 2024 first-round pick, and the Panthers’ 2025 second-round pick.

Obviously, the Panthers have their mind made up on one franchise quarterback in this year’s draft, and the only way to get that quarterback is to move up to No. 1.

It’s not clear right now who that quarterback is, but Alabama’s Bryce Young is widely regarded as the top pick in this year’s draft. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis are all viewed as top prospects as well, but likely not quarterbacks the Panthers would move up to No. 1 for at this stage in the game.

The Bears are totally committed to Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback, and now they’ll stockpile the roster with players to put around Fields.

