Panthers trade down, select interesting WR prospect in newest ESPN mock draft

Maybe the Carolina Panthers aren’t done positioning themselves on this spring’s board.

ESPN insider Field Yates just mocked up a fresh set of two-round projections for the 2024 NFL draft. He begins the second round by shipping off Carolina’s first pick (33rd overall) to the Tennessee Titans, who use the deal to select Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson.

In exchange, the Panthers received a pair of fourth-rounders and the 38th overall selection—which they invest in Florida wideout Ricky Pearsall. Yates writes:

The interior offensive line and pass rush have been fortified through free agency, but the Panthers are still looking to beef up the receiver room for second-year quarterback Bryce Young. Pearsall — who had 965 yards last season — is an explosive, powerful pass-catcher with a wide catch radius.

Pearsall is not a name we’ve been used to seeing around these parts. Nonetheless, the 6-foot-1, 189-pound receiver could be the reliable and oft-open target head coach Dave Canales is looking to add.

What’s also interesting is that Yates opted for Pearsall over quite a few familiar prospects. Georgia’s Ladd McConkey, Florida State’s Keon Coleman and Oregon’s Troy Franklin were all left on the board when Pearsall was taken.

Yates then scoops up Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa for Carolina with the very next pick. With Donte Jackson now gone in the team’s trade for former Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson, the defense is still without a clear starter across from Jaycee Horn in the secondary.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire