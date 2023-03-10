Panthers trade DJ Moore, picks to Bears for 2023 draft’s No. 1 selection

The Carolina Panthers are going to get their quarterback, and nothing is going to stop them.

As first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Panthers have acquired the 2023 NFL draft’s No. 1 overall pick in exchange for a massive and surprising package. The haul heading to the Chicago Bears includes the ninth overall pick, the 61st overall pick (second-round), a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and wide receiver DJ Moore.

Numerous accounts from the combine leading up to Friday’s mind-blowing deal indicated that the Panthers were the most aggressive team in Indianapolis. That, of course, was inspired by the franchise’s longstanding problem under center—a void that can be filled by one of four prospects.

While they certainly know who they’ll be taking with that top pick, the candidates for the honor include Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis.

More!

Panthers reportedly present for Odell Beckham Jr.'s private workout Panthers release LB Damien Wilson 2023 NFL mock draft: Pre-free agency first-round projections featuring QB trades

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire